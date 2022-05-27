IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,484,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,407,000 after buying an additional 246,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

LOW traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.41. 80,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

