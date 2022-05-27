IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

