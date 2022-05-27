IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,591 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 6,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

