IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,531,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

