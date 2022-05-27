IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,146,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $354.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.33 and a 200-day moving average of $352.96.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

