IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,507,000 after buying an additional 72,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.21. 40,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,275. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

