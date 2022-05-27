IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. 25,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

