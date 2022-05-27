IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 1.31% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $51.13.

