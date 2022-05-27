IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,689 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 766,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after buying an additional 423,942 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

