IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,398. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

