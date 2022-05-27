Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 33.3%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 315,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 161,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

