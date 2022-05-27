Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ichor worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ichor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after buying an additional 49,584 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 551,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Ichor Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.