I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,961.45

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 39% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $148,961.45 and approximately $108.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00196297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001224 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00312269 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,600,849 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

