Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $256,712.00

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyprr (Howdoo) alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,813.54 or 0.99986385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.