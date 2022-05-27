Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.48). Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 24,421.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell acquired 545,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,778,688 shares of company stock worth $4,697,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 1,884.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Humanigen by 44.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGEN traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,258. The firm has a market cap of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.01. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

