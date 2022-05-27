Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Humana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.45. 3,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.88. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $472.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

