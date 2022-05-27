Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) will report sales of $244.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.85 million and the lowest is $235.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $215.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $986.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $958.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 73,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,630. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

