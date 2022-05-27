Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.39. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 67,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

