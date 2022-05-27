HSBC Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €41.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

ETR NOEJ opened at €23.48 ($24.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €22.78 ($24.23) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($52.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.13. The firm has a market cap of $748.13 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

