HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Up 5.9%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $38.94. 133,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,522,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HP by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

