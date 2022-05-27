Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,893,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936,136 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,687,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,126,502. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,796,811.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,792 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

