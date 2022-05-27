Hound Partners LLC Has $51.26 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hound Partners LLC decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 2.9% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $51,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,473,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $599.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,465. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $531.23 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

