Hound Partners LLC Has $25.37 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Hound Partners LLC cut its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,347 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for about 1.4% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 173,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

NYSE DNB traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -95.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.