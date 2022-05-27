Hound Partners LLC Acquires 74,097 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,097 shares during the quarter. Kirby makes up about 7.4% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Kirby worth $132,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,857 shares of company stock valued at $562,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.14. 503,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,465. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

