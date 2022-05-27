Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.17.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $83.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.