Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.0326 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.31 million and $71,609.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.01 or 0.07282174 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00513108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

