Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 30th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

HMN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,385. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

