Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.78. 33,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.33.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.