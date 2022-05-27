Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 200,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

