Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 398,791 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

