HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.71

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 79052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIVE)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.