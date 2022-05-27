Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIMS. Guggenheim started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

