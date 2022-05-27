Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.10. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,094. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average of $146.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.