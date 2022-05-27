Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will post sales of $203.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $204.82 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $185.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $812.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $821.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $826.44 million, with estimates ranging from $823.70 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. 17,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,347. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

