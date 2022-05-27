Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Down 12.5%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) was down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 161,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 111,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$88.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61.

About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

