Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Down 12.5%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) was down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 161,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 111,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market cap of C$88.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61.
About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)
