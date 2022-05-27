High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 5.95% of High Tide worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HITI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.69. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. High Tide Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 million and a P/E ratio of -12.23.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HITI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

