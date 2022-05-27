Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. 232,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,977. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0832 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

