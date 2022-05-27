Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. 232,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,977. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0832 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.