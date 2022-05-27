Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.83.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. Heska has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $143.08.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

