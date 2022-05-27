Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

