Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hercules Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.54.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

