Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,139. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

