Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Shares of HEPA opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.