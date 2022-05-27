Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $39.92 Average PT from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.92.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

