Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HUW opened at GBX 173 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.46. Helios Underwriting has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million and a P/E ratio of -36.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.63%.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.95), for a total value of £20,150 ($25,355.48). Also, insider Tom Libassi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,200 ($10,318.36).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

