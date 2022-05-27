Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Short Interest Update

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $338,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWEL remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

