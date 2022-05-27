Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,146 shares of company stock worth $964,497 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Health Catalyst by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 913,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
