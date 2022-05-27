Head to Head Review: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) vs. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -206.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 OGE Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.90%. OGE Energy has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65% OGE Energy 36.90% 17.73% 5.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and OGE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion 1.58 $946.00 million ($0.62) -60.71 OGE Energy $3.65 billion 2.25 $737.30 million $4.80 8.54

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. It provides retail electric service to approximately 879,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 16 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 7,207 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 54 substations and 5,122 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems included 350 substations; 29,494 structure miles of overhead lines; 3,365 miles of underground conduit; and 11,125 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 29 substations, 2,795 structure miles of overhead lines, 349 miles of underground conduit, and 662 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.