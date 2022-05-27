HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYBX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Synlogic by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

