Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) VP Sells $653,675.50 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) VP Fernando Blasco sold 45,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $653,675.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fernando Blasco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Fernando Blasco sold 5 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $72.95.

On Friday, May 13th, Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,143,480.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Fernando Blasco sold 1,477 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $21,416.50.

NYSE HAYW opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hayward by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hayward by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hayward by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hayward by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.