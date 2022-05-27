Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $24.53 million and $612,699.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,867.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.16 or 0.06031479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00213805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00641086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00606096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00076453 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,319,718 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.